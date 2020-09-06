RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WRIC) — Virginia lawmakers gave final approval to legislation aimed at making absentee voting easier in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday. The approved bill calls for the state to prepay postage and provide drop boxes for absentee ballots.
The House of Delegates approved a Senate bill that will allocate $2 million for prepaid postage and also set up a process for voters to correct paperwork issues on improperly submitted ballots. The Senate approved the bill last week.
Gov. Ralph Northam quickly signed it into law after the House approval Friday. The governor had urged lawmakers to move quickly to approve additional funding for absentee voting, with the presidential election just two months away.
Northam tweeted on Friday that Virginia is making voting easier, not harder in the upcoming election.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Police investigate neighborhood following fatal shooting of 14-year-old in Emporia
- Virginia lawmakers approve absentee voting measures
- Soapbox derby grandmother makes history as oldest racer
- Timeline of Daniel Prude’s encounter with Rochester Police on March 23
- States cracking down on large gatherings during Labor Day weekend