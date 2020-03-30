Virginia launches ‘Restaurant Lovers Takeout Week’ to support business during closures

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus by shutting down businesses is taking a toll on local restaurants.

The restriction on mass gatherings has forced dining rooms to close, lines to shut down, and services to shift to takeout and delivery only.

To help businesses stay open, Virginia Tourism Corporation and Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association is launching ‘Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers Takeout Week’ which will run from March 30 through April 5.

Tonight, 10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott spoke with a local restaurant owner about the show of support.

“They keep sharing us and they keep sharing how much they love our food, really, I guess I have no words,” said Chris Lopez, owner of Taqueria La Patrona in Virginia Beach.

Lopez shared that everyday is a challenge at this point and they are trying their hardest to keep their employees so, he is very appreciative of the community support.

Taqueria La Patrona is one of the many local businesses struggling to stay above ground while adjusting to the changes since COVID-19 infiltrated our community.

His business, along with dozens of others, are featured on the Hampton Roads Restaurants – Takeout & Delivery page on Facebook. This upcoming week the group administrators, including Mache Mattus, plan to celebrate takeout week.

Mattus says the point of the group is to connect people in the community who had takeout food, curbside, and delivery. It is also to help restaurants provide tips, inspire and promote positivity within the community.

“We’re all doing our best to see everyone that we care about and see on a daily basis, survive another day and adapt another day.”

Virginians are encouraged to order takeout, delivery, or grab curbside pickup from local restaurants during the week and use #VirginiaEatsLocal when posting on social media.

