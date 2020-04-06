1  of  2
13 confirmed cases of coronavirus among inmates in Virginia state facilities

Richmond

by: Amelia Heymann, WRIC

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections announced Saturday there are now 13 confirmed cases of inmates with COVID-19 in its correctional facilities and five of officers with the virus.

Here’s the breakdown:

  • Central Virginia Correctional Unit #13: 6 inmates
  • Indian Creek Correctional Center: 1 officer
  • Stat Farm Correctional Center: 1 officer
  • Virginia Correctional Center for Women: 6 inmates, 2 officers
  • Probation & Patrol Easter Region: 1 officer
  • Community Hospital Patients: 1 inmate

Virginia DOC said on its website it is screening all inmates and officers who meet the criteria for COVID-19 testing and are screening all inmates who finish their sentences for the coronavirus the day of their release.

They added it’s using a separate screening tool for employees and using an infrared forehead thermometer for all people entering its correctional facilities.

The organization said they also have an extensive Medical Epidemic/Pandemic Sanitation Plan is in place and there is plenty of soap and water at its facilities.

While the national shortage of PPE is affecting them, VADOC said Virginia Correctional Enterprises are making about 30,000 sneeze/cough guard masks per day for offenders and staff.

VADOC said all visitations and volunteer activities remain closed until further notice. They said Video visitation, email, and phone calls are available to offenders.

For more information about VADOC’s procedures during the coronavirus outbreak click here.

