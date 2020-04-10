Virginia DMV converts weigh stations into rest areas for commercial truck drivers

In this June 13, 2019 photo, truck driver Terry Button looks over his trailer during at stop in Opal, Va. The Trump administration has moved a step closer to relaxing federal regulations governing the amount of time truck drivers can spend behind the wheel. (AP Photo/Tom Sampson)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia weigh stations may be closed until at least April 23, but the Department of Motor Vehicles announced on Thursday that certain stations will remain open as rest stops for truckers.

The DMV is allowing 10 weigh stations across Virginia to remain open which offers a total of 246 truck spaces for truck drivers to stop and rest. This comes in an effort to provide safe areas for commercial drivers to pull over as the increase in food and supply deliveries continue to rise as a result of the coronavirus.

“The trucking industry is a vital link in our country’s supply chain,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “During these unprecedented times, we are especially grateful to these men and women serving on the front lines, and we are proud to help in any way we can.”

According to the statement released, weigh stations that are currently open as rest areas for commercial drivers include:

Alberta (I-81, mile marker 22)

Bland (I-77, mile marker 52)

Carson (I-95, mile marker 39)

Dumfries (I-95, mile marker 154)

Middletown (Rt. 11, across from the I-81 weigh station)

New Church (Rt. 13, 2 miles south of the Maryland state line)

Sandston (I-64, mile marker 203)

Stephen City (I-81, mile marker 304)

Suffolk (Rt. 58, 1 mile west of the Chesapeake city line)

Troutville (I-81, mile marker 149)

“We recognize that these are unusual times for tractor-trailer drivers hauling goods in Virginia and across the nation with the industry working around the clock to deliver food and emergency supplies to those who desperately need them,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “We applaud their efforts and are proud to offer a place of refuge in this critical time.”

According to the DMV website, CDL and CLP extensions will also be implemented for those who have licenses expiring between March 1, 2020, and June 29, 2020. Additionally, the TSA extended hazardous materials endorsements that expire between March 1, 2020, and July 31, 2020.

More information can be found on the Virginia DMV website.

Latest News