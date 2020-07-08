Virginia Department of Veterans Services accepting in-person appointments at select offices

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Veterans Services announced it will continue the phased reopening of offices and facilities closed due to the pandemic.

Veterans and their family members can call or email their local VDVS office to make an appointment to meet in-person with a Veteran Services Representative (Benefit Services division) or a Resource Specialist (Virginia Veteran and Family Support program – VVFS).

Anyone entering a VDVS office must wear face masks or face coverings and are asked to not bring guests to their appointment unless necessary.

The following local offices are currently open and accepting in-person appointments:

Hampton

Hampton Pinewood (VVFS only)

Norfolk

Portsmouth Naval Hospital

Richmond (McGuire VAMC)

Virginia Beach/Oceana

Williamsburg

The following local offices are scheduled to open for in-person appointments on July 13:

Emporia

Virginia Beach/Pembroke

“Everyone at the Virginia Department of Veterans Services appreciates the understanding and patience of veterans and their families during these challenging times. VDVS has been working diligently to reopen offices as quickly as possible but only when the safety and health of all veterans and their families and staff members can be assured,” officials said in a statement released.

More information is available on the VDVS website.

