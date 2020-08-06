Virginia Department of Elections releases statement on recent third-party ballot mailings

FILE – In this May 27, 2020 file photo, a worker processes mail-in ballots at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa. Deep-pocketed and often anonymous donors are pouring over $100 million into an intensifying dispute about whether it should be easier to vote by mail, a fight that could determine President Donald Trump’s fate in the November election. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Elections released a statement regarding recent third-party absentee ballot applications sent out to Virginia residents.

The mailings were sent out by the Center for Voter Information with pre-paid return envelopes addressed to the incorrect registrar’s office.

“The Virginia Department of Elections has no affiliation with this group nor coordinates with any third-party groups on campaign efforts,” officials said in a statement released Thursday.

Any applications that arrive in the wrong locality’s office will be forwarded immediately to the correct office for processing.

The Virginia Department of Elections encourages all voters that would like to receive an absentee ballot for the November election to apply electronically via the website.

The statement says that those who have already applied for an absentee ballot, do not need to submit a new application. The first day that absentee ballots will be mailed is September 18, 2020.

Other inquiries regarding this mailing can be directed to the Center for Voter Information.

