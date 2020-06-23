Virginia Dental Association updates COVID-19 guidelines for Dental offices as state preps for Phase 3 reopening

GREAT BOOKHAM, UNITED KINGDOM – APRIL 19: Teeth on a model denture set are reflected in a dental mirror on April 19, 2006 in Great Bookham, England. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s statewide dental association updated treatment guidelines this week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the protocols patients can typically expect include:

Pre-screening and temperature checks before appointments;

People will “check-in” by calling the office from the parking lot and will wait in their car before the appointment;

Masks are required to be worn to appointments;

Appointment scheduling will be staggered to minimize the number of people entering and exiting buildings;

Dental offices have installed physical barriers such as plexiglass in reception areas;

Dental staff and dentists are wearing PPE and practicing social distancing;

Enhanced cleanings of office and equipment with EPA-approved disinfectants.

Patients should contact their dental healthcare provider for specific safety precautions.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, dental offices across Virginia remained open utilizing enhanced safety protocols to treat emergency patients in an effort to minimize patient visits to hospital emergency rooms. Dental offices began seeing patients for non-emergency procedures in May after Governor Northam’s executive order expired.

On Tuesday, June 23, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Virginia will enter Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan next Wednesday, July 1.

