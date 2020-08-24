Virginia Commonwealth University reports 58 active student COVID-19 cases, 12 employees

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Commonwealth University is reporting 58 active cases of coronavirus among students and 12 employee cases.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that’s an increase from earlier this week when VCU reported 25 cases and 11 employees cases.
Thirty-nine residential students currently are in isolation on-campus and 57 residential students currently are in quarantine on campus.
The university reopened on Monday. VCU’s reopening plans were formed in coordination with state health officials.
It called for all residential students and 2% of non-residential students to be tested for COVID-19 prior to their return to campus.
