Virginia Beach man wins 25 times in same drawing for a total of $125,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man won the Virginia Lottery 25 times in the same drawing for a total of $125,000.

Raymond Harrington bought 25 plays for the July 17 drawing. Each of the $1 plays contained the same four-digit combination: 4-6-4-0.

“Something just told me to play 25 times,” Harrington later told Lottery officials.

When that combination was drawn, each of his tickets won the game’s $5,000 top prize, for a grand total of $125,000.

All of the winning plays were purchased at the Wegman’s located at 4721 Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach.

Harrington said he has no immediate plans for his winnings except to help out his two sons in college.

Latest News