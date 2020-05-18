VHHA data shows equipment shortages persist at nursing homes in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Data collected by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association shows nearly 1,500 residents or patients at nursing homes in the state have been infected by the novel coronavirus and that the facilities continue to face equipment shortages.

VHHA launched a new online dashboard Monday that gives, according to the association, current COVID-19 data in Virginia’s licensed nursing homes. The dashboard reports the number of cases, patients who have recovered and the long-term care facilities struggling to obtain personal protective equipment.

“The data that populates the new dashboard is voluntarily supplied by licensed nursing facilities in the Commonwealth,” a release from the association said, “and flows through the Virginia Healthcare Alerting and Status System (VHASS) program that is funded by the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).”

The VHHA dashboard, which can be found below, indicates that there are 1,292 confirmed cases and 135 test results pending in licensed nursing homes. It also reveals that 520 patients or residents have recovered in these facilities.

In terms of PPE shortages, 11 long-term care facilities have reported difficulty getting N95 masks, 18 have trouble obtaining isolation gowns, four have issues getting surgical masks, seven are struggling to find face shields and three reported difficulty with obtaining gloves.

