VDOT ‘Celebrate Transportation Day’ honors frontline workers this year

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Each year, the Thursday before Memorial Day is designated as Celebrate Transportation Day in Virginia.

Since 2018, the day has been set aside to recognize the importance of transportation relative to all Virginians. This year, VDOT announced the focus is on honoring the frontline transportation workers and the critical work they do to keep Virginia moving especially during these trying times.

Since the day the pandemic began and the stay-at-home orders took place, thousands of essential employees have worked around the clock to keep people, freight, motorists, and businesses connected and safe.

Virginia’s transportation workforce remained committed and resilient despite the challenges the Commonwealth – and nation – faced over the past few months.

“I thank the dedicated men and women who are sustaining Virginia’s multimodal transportation network, connecting people to healthcare, essential supplies, and their jobs, and ensuring that critical goods and equipment get to where they need to be,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine.

Profiles of some of the hard workers along with activities and information can be found online.

