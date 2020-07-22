VDH launches new portal allowing access to COVID-19 various datasets

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health announced on Wednesday that all currently available and historical COVID-19 datasets are now available in the Virginia Open Data Portal.
The portal serves as a way for the public to access, analyze, and download VDH data in multiple formats and it can be found under the Data Download section of the COVID-19 Virginia website.
Each portal dataset includes a description and multiple variables. Additionally, each set includes historical data dating back to when the VDH began reporting COVID-19 numbers.
Step-by-step instructions for navigating the pages and downloading datasets are also available.
