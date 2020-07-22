VDH launches new portal allowing access to COVID-19 various datasets

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health announced on Wednesday that all currently available and historical COVID-19 datasets are now available in the Virginia Open Data Portal.

The portal serves as a way for the public to access, analyze, and download VDH data in multiple formats and it can be found under the Data Download section of the COVID-19 Virginia website.

Each portal dataset includes a description and multiple variables. Additionally, each set includes historical data dating back to when the VDH began reporting COVID-19 numbers.

Step-by-step instructions for navigating the pages and downloading datasets are also available.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10