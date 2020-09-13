VCU Health confirms several COVID-19 cases at child care center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple VCU Health System child care workers and children located at the VDOT child care location tested positive for COVID-19. According to VCU Health spokesperson Mary Kate Brogan, the first two workers reported positive tests on Aug. 31.

Following the first two positive cases all employees and families were contacted within 24 hours. Brogan says, every employee working in the infant room where the exposure took place were tested for COVID-19 and quarantined at home. The children being cared for in that room were also tested for the virus.

The tests resulted in additional positive COVID-19 cases. The parents and siblings of positive children and infants were also tested.

As a precaution the facility was closed between Sept. 7 and 11. VCU Health plans to reopen the child care location on Monday. All returning children center teams members have tested negative for COVID-19.

“We are currently working to thoroughly clean and disinfect the entire facility, and are working closely with the VCU Health Infection Prevention team and the Virginia Department of Health,” Brogan said. “It is our VCU Health System policy for all staff and families to wear facemasks covering nose and chin at all times when in the center, and we are conducting additional training on our infection prevention protocols.”