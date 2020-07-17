VADOC: 12 inmates have died from COVID-19 in state correctional facilities

Richmond

by: Amelia Heymann

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections announced Sunday that an 12th inmate has died of COVID-19  in state correctional facilities.

The death was at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women, which includes the State Farm Work Center.‘We’re All Afraid To Die’: Farmville detention center detainee speaks out on rising COVID-19 cases 

Here are where the deaths are:

  • Buckingham Correctional Center, 4 inmate deaths
  • Deerfield Correctional Center (includes Deerfield Work Centers), 1 inmate death
  • Dillwyn Correctional Center, 2 inmate deaths
  • Haynesville Correctional Center, 1 inmate death
  • State Farm Correctional Complex, 1 inmate death
  • Sussex II State Prison, 1 inmate death
  • Virginia Correctional Center for Women (includes State Farm Work Center), 2 inmate deaths

As of this evening, VADOC said 1,534 offenders and 84 staff members have contracted the coronavirus.

To learn more about what the VACDOC is doing to combat and prevent the spread of the coronavirus visit their website.

