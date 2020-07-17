VADOC: 12 inmates have died from COVID-19 in state correctional facilities

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections announced Sunday that an 12th inmate has died of COVID-19 in state correctional facilities.
The death was at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women, which includes the State Farm Work Center.‘We’re All Afraid To Die’: Farmville detention center detainee speaks out on rising COVID-19 cases
Here are where the deaths are:
- Buckingham Correctional Center, 4 inmate deaths
- Deerfield Correctional Center (includes Deerfield Work Centers), 1 inmate death
- Dillwyn Correctional Center, 2 inmate deaths
- Haynesville Correctional Center, 1 inmate death
- State Farm Correctional Complex, 1 inmate death
- Sussex II State Prison, 1 inmate death
- Virginia Correctional Center for Women (includes State Farm Work Center), 2 inmate deaths
As of this evening, VADOC said 1,534 offenders and 84 staff members have contracted the coronavirus.
To learn more about what the VACDOC is doing to combat and prevent the spread of the coronavirus visit their website.
Latest Posts:
- 10-year-old boy survives after shark snatches him out of fishing boat
- Exemptions added to border-wall spending bills as White House issues waivers to build faster
- Texas bus driver attacked with two-by-four after asking rider to wear mask
- High-risk older doctor uses robot to treat patients, protect himself from COVID-19
- Taco Bell revamping menu, eliminating some favorite items