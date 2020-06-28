VADOC: 11 inmates have died from COVID-19 in state correctional facilities

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections announced Sunday that an 11th inmate has died of COVID-19 in state correctional facilities.
Here are where the deaths are:
- Buckingham Correctional Center, 4 inmate deaths
- Deerfield Correctional Center (includes Deerfield Work Centers), 1 inmate death
- Dillwyn Correctional Center, 2 inmate deaths
- Haynesville Correctional Center, 1 inmate death
- State Farm Correctional Complex, 1 inmate death
- Sussex II State Prison, 1 inmate death
- Virginia Correctional Center for Women (includes State Farm Work Center), 1 inmate death
As of this morning, VADOC said 1,504 offenders and 70 staff members have contracted the coronavirus.
To learn more about what the VACDOC is doing to combat and prevent the spread of the coronavirus visit their website.
