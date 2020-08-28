UVA moves forward with in-person fall semester after 2-week delay

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Virginia is moving forward with its plans to hold in-person classes on campus, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The announcement comes after the university delayed the opening of undergraduate residence halls and the start of in-person classes by two weeks.

Friday’s decision comes amid calls from the UVA student council to switch to entirely virtual instruction for the fall. In a letter, the council claimed that in-person learning was not safe, citing outbreaks at Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Ultimately, the decision was made by university officials to welcome students back on campus for the fall semester.

The University’s fall semester will be moving forward as planned with in-person and virtual instruction for undergraduates beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 8.https://t.co/UzC1MGqDLp — UVA (@UVA) August 28, 2020

“We know some will be delighted to hear this news and others will be disappointed. To be frank, it was a very difficult decision, made in the face of much uncertainty, and with full awareness that future events may force us to change course,” read a letter signed by university president Jim Ryan.

Officials cite that conditions locally and statewide “have improved in terms of the prevalence of the virus, and concerns about the supply chain for testing materials have been addressed,” as one of the reason for moving forward with their plans.

Click here to read the full letter.

LATEST HEADLINES: