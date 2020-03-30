US Department of Education gives initial approval to cancel SOL tests

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The United States Department of Education has given preliminary approval for Virginia to cancel the Standards of Learning tests for the 2019-2020 school year.

On March 23, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all K-12 schools to close through the remainder of the school year to help curb the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Due to the extenuating and unusual circumstances, the federal education department on Saturday approved a waiver request from the Virginia Department of Education.

It will need to be formally approved later this spring, the VDOE wrote in a news release Monday afternoon.

On March 20, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced that the U.S. Department of Education will grant waivers for federal testing requirements to states that are impacted by COVID-19.

The Virginia Department of Education said it would prepare an application for a waiver for SOL testing. It was submitted on Friday.

Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015, states must give annual assessments in reading and math from third to eighth grade and at least once in high school. Virginia SOLs also include writing, social studies and history, which are not required under federal law.

The waiver given to Virginia allows the state’s student to forego that annual testing.

“I would like to thank USED for how quickly they are granting these waivers so that we can provide certainty for our educators and students,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said.

The Virginia Department of Education will “explore options for cancelling the administration of state-required SOL tests” during the reconvened General Assembly session in April.

