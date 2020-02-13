Undocumented immigrants could soon obtain a license to drive in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia General Assembly approved legislation Tuesday that could give more than 250,000 undocumented immigrants living in Virginia the opportunity to drive.

The bills for ‘Licences for All’ — Senate Bill 34 and House Bill 1211 — passed in both in the House and the Senate. The bills would allow immigrants to get a driver privilege card regardless of legal status.

Senate Bill 34 was approved by the House of Delegates in a 57-42 vote and in the Senate with a 22-18 bipartisan vote. Now both SB34 and HB1211 will go through a process of unification and corrections before reaching Governor Ralph Northam’s desk.

In Virginia, in order to apply for a driver’s license, you must provide proof of legal presence. However, the SB34 — introduced by Senators Scott Surovell and Jennifer Boysko — would remove the citizenship and legal presence requirements for obtaining a driver’s privilege card or ID.

In order to obtain a driver’s privilege card, you must present an income tax return.

If the bill becomes a law it would go in effect in 2021.

Moving ⁦@DRIVESMARTVA⁩ forward with ⁦@ssurovell⁩ as we get driver privilege cards across the line on the Senate floor! pic.twitter.com/QQgByfOaF1 — Jennifer Boysko (@JenniferBoysko) February 11, 2020