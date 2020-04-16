Two gun rights organizations sue Governor Northam to reopen indoor ranges

Supporters of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution wore orange “Gun Saves Lives” stickers Monday January 6th in Virginia Beach, (Chris Omahen/WAVY-TV)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — As part of Governor Northam’s Executive Order 53, the closure of all non-essential businesses — including those for public recreational and entertainment purposes — will remain effective until May 8 in an effort to continue flattening the coronavirus curve.

Among the list of closed public recreational and entertainment businesses, a few noteworthy ones include theaters, fitness centers, salons, concert venues, aquariums, and indoor shooting ranges.

While rumors circulated about the threat for gun rights organizations to sue Northam in response to the closure, as of April 16 the Gun Owners of America and the Virginia Citizens Defense League have filed an application for a temporary injunction and petition for writ of mandamus with the circuit court.

The complaint is filed against Governor Northam and Superintendent of the Virginia State Police Gary Settle in an effort to reopen indoor gun ranges within the Commonwealth.

This comes just days after the governor extended the stay home order from April 24 until May 8 and signed several gun control bills into Virginia state law.

The injunction states that Executive Order 53 violates rights protected in the Virginia Constitution and that the governor’s orders are beyond his scope of authorization. Additionally, the writ of mandamus is included as a cease and desist from enforcing the ban on said indoor shooting ranges.

According to the GOA, the filing for the order also stems from the fact that “The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) specifically list gun stores and ranges as critical businesses.”

“Despite federal guidance which deems gun ranges as essential, Gov. Northam continues his ‘guns for me, but not for thee’ decree in the Old Dominion,” said GOA spokesperson Erich Pratt. “Consider, he has allowed police to use indoor ranges, but the average citizen cannot practice his or her right to self-defense at an indoor range in these uncertain times.”

