TSA collects more than 900K in loose change; nearly $4K at Richmond airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Travelers left behind more than $926,000 in unclaimed money at airport security checkpoints nationwide during the 2019 fiscal year, including nearly $4,000 ($3,655.09) at Richmond International Airport, the Transportation Security Administration announced Friday.

Out of airports located in Virginia, Dulles International Airport, located in Loudon County and Fairfax County led the way with $26,968.95 in change collected at TSA security checkpoints. Reagan National Airport in Arlington followed with $13,207.46.

The TSA, which released figures regarding cash collected at airports during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2019, said in most cases “this money consists of coins that passengers remove from their pockets while undergoing security screening.”

Of the total amount, nearly $19,000 was foreign currency.

The airports that accumulated the top five amounts of unclaimed money were:

John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York at $98,110

San Francisco International Airport at $52,668.70

Miami International Airport at $47,694.03

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas at $44,401.76

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport at $40,218.19

TSA adds that the currency collected marked a decrease in the amount of unclaimed money compiled during the 2018 fiscal year when $960,105.49 was left behind.

“TSA recommends that travelers place those items directly into their carry-on bags so that they will not accidentally leave anything behind in a bin,” the release stated.

Click here to read the TSA's full report: Unclaimed Money at Airports in Fiscal Year 2019.

