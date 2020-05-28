Top Virginia Department of Fire Programs official accused of defrauding education assistance program

Brenda Scaife, the chief administrative officer of the Virginia Department of Fire Programs, was charged with four felony counts Tuesday after a year-long investigation into accusations that she defrauded the department's education assistance program.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Brenda Scaife, the chief administrative officer of the Virginia Department of Fire Programs, faces four felony counts after a year-long investigation into accusations that she defrauded the department’s education assistance program.

According to Virginia State Police, an investigation into Scaife began last May after a referral from the Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts and the Virginia Office of the State Inspector General regarding “financial discrepancies” linked to the department’s education assistance program.

Scaife, 58, has been charged with four felony counts of obtaining money by false pretenses, a state police spokeswoman told 8News on Wednesday. She turned herself in to police on Tuesday and was eventually released on a personal recognizance bond.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

