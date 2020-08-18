State lawmakers expected to consider ending jury sentencing in Virginia during special session

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — In Virginia, if you request a trial by jury and are found guilty, that jury also decides how long you’ll spend behind bars. Legal experts say Virginia is one of only a handful of states in the country with this law still on the books.

State Democratic lawmakers want to change that.

In January, Democrats introduced Senate Bill 811. The bill essentially puts an end to jury sentencing unless specifically requested by the defendant, handing the decision to the judge.

The bill passed the Senate with bipartisan support in February. A House subcommittee voted to continue the bill to 2021.

As lawmakers meet in Richmond this week for the August special session, Democrats aim to focus on criminal justice reform. SB 811 is on the list of priorities.

Local defense lawyer James Broccoletti explained why judges, not jurors, should be responsible for sentencing.

“Jurors, from a guilt or innocence standpoint, they can judge credibility. They can judge a witness’ demeanor. They can make decisions on facts. A sentencing perspective, however, I think is uniquely a judge’s job,” said Broccoletti. “They’ve been exposed to multiple, multiple cases. They may not have a knee jerk reaction to something, an emotional reaction to something that juries may have.”

Judges have also have the power to sentence outside the sentencing guidelines. Jurors do not. This makes it possible for defendants to get shorter sentences with a judge compared to a jury.

In Virginia, only between 1 and 2 percent of defendants chose a trial by jury. Broccoletti says if SB 811 passes, the number jury trials will likely increase.

“Which I think is a good thing,” said Broccoletti. “I think we want to have jury trials. We want to have citizens participate and we want to have a jury of your peers determine your guilt or innocence without your being afraid of what the potential sentence may be.”

When it comes to criminal justice reform as a whole. Broccoletti says it’s about time.

“I think it’s been long overdue. I think we have to reflect what the times are. I think we as a society and as a community, have to evolve as everything else evolves.”

10 On Your Side continue to follow the progress of the bill and the rest of the August special session.

