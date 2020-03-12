Some Richmond area schools close schools due to coronavirus spread

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

RICHMOND Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — Coronavirus is impacting institutions worldwide, and central Virginia is no exception. Schools have begun to alter operations in response to the spread of COVID-19.

During a Thursday afternoon press conference, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Thursday amid the rise of coronavirus cases in Virginia to 17, with state health officials reporting two confirmed cases in Central Virginia.

Richmond: Richmond Public Schools announced Thursday it was closing all schools for two weeks in addition to canceling all school and division sponsored travel outside of the Richmond area for students and staff starting March 12.

Henrico: Henrico County Public Schools has announced it was closing all schools for two weeks, beginning Monday, March 16, in addition to postponing all school division sponsored trips outside the Richmond area through April 13.

Chesterfield: All schools in Chesterfield County will be closed Friday to allow staff members to clean and prepare for a potential long-term closure due to coronavirus.

Hopewell: Hopewell City Public Schools announced Thursday morning it was a closing school on March 16 to allow teachers and staff to prepare packets of work to incase the schools close for a prolonged period of time. They added parents should also begin planning for extended school closures in the future.

Hanover: Hanover County Public Schools says it’s closing all schools on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 in addition to announcing all school and division sponsored trips outside of Virginia, including Washington D.C., have been canceled through April 14.

Colonial Heights: Colonial Heights Public Schools said Monday, March 16 would be a ‘staff development and student holiday’ to prepare for the possibility of a school closure, and give maintenance staff the opportunity to conduct an extensive deep cleaning of all school buildings. Students will return to school on Tuesday, March 17.

