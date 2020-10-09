Second phase of VDOT commuter survey open to help gauge coronavirus impact on travels

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) launched the second phase of the statewide survey to gauge the impact of the coronavirus on commuters.

Phase two of the survey will be open for about three weeks, VDOT says. The data will then be collected and analyzed by state agencies to assess and determine any changes needed to transit needs and infrastructure.

The survey results will help the state understand how commuting has changed and how to support ways to identify short term and long term opportunities and improvements during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second in a series of planned surveys. The first ran from late June to mid-July, and results from that phase can be viewed here.

The survey can be accessed here.

