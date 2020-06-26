Rosie’s Gaming to reopen July 1 with ‘Extra Care’ safety program

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums will open across Virginia beginning July 1 as the state moves into phase 3 of reopening.

The Colonial Downs Group announced the news on Friday as they operate the Richmond, Hampton, New Kent County, and Vinton locations.

“After months of following stay-in-place shelter directives, Rosie’s will be entering phase 3 of the Commonwealth’s re-opening for business plan next week,” said officials in a statement released.

The company said that is has implemented the “Extra Care” program which includes medical and sanitation policies and procedures in accordance with CDC and OSHA COVID-19 guidance.

The program includes the following measures:

Face coverings are required for all guests and employees.

Guests and employees will have temperatures checked prior to entry. No one with a confirmed temperature of 100.4 or above will be allowed entry.

Crowd shields have been installed at all guest service stations.

Public areas (gaming areas, seating, betting terminals) and employee workstations have been rearranged for physical distancing.

Advanced cleaning and sanitizing of equipment.

Rigorous cleaning protocols and training.

Over $500,000 invested in resources for mitigation efforts.

“We have witnessed unprecedented times. We have spent this time planning and preparing to welcome back guests and team members to our facilities,” said Aaron Gomes, the chief operating officer for Colonial Downs Group.

“We have studied best practices across the country, consulted with public health officials, and put together a thorough and rigorous system of actions and policies that should give our valued guests and team members peace of mind as they return to Rosie’s.”

More information on the program is available at rosiesgaming.com/extracare.

