Rosie’s Gaming Emporium donates over 20,000 meals to healthcare, public safety, and essential personnel

Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Though Rosie’s closed its doors due to the coronavirus, the restaurant found big ways to help the community with a mission to deliver more than 20,0000 meals to healthcare, public safety, and other essential personnel during the coronavirus shutdown.

The first stop on the list was the nursing staff at Chippenham Hospital & Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond.

The restaurant ran into some first responders along the way.

Rosie’s also announced via its twitter account that the entire team will continue to be paid through the end of April.

