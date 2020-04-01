Rosie’s Gaming Emporium donates over 20,000 meals to healthcare, public safety, and essential personnel

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Though Rosie’s closed its doors due to the coronavirus, the restaurant found big ways to help the community with a mission to deliver more than 20,0000 meals to healthcare, public safety, and other essential personnel during the coronavirus shutdown.

The first stop on the list was the nursing staff at Chippenham Hospital & Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond.

And we're off! We visited the nurses at @cjwmedical today in our mission to deliver 20,000 free meals to public safety, health care professionals, and all other essential personnel required to work during this unprecedented time. #RosiesGivesBack #ThanksHealthHeroes pic.twitter.com/k67rQyp1XN — Colonial Downs + Rosie's Gaming (@ColonialRosies) April 1, 2020

The restaurant ran into some first responders along the way.

Rosie’s also announced via its twitter account that the entire team will continue to be paid through the end of April.

We're proud to announce that all Rosie’s Team Members will continue to be paid through the end of April. Also, beginning April 1 we're giving away 20,000 free meals to Virginia's community heroes including doctors, police officers and more.



Details here: https://t.co/qxIYMGRkcc — Colonial Downs + Rosie's Gaming (@ColonialRosies) March 25, 2020

