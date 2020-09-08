Richmond’s top prosecutor calls for special prosecutor in Confederate statue removal contract investigation

A member of Richmond City Council continues to push for an investigation of the city’s contract to bring down Confederate statues. Now, calling on the city’s top prosecutor to recuse herself from the matter move for someone else to investigate.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s top prosecutor is once again telling Councilwoman Kim Gray she won’t investigate the city’s contract to bring down Confederate monuments, reaffirming that doing so would be a conflict of interest.

8News reported that Councilwoman Kim Gray previously requested that Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin investigate the circumstances surrounding a $1.8 million statue removal contract awarded to a firm headed by a political donor to Mayor Levar Stoney.

McEachin declined Gray’s request.

8News learned on Wednesday, Sept. 2 that the Richmond mayoral candidate Gray sent a letter that same day asking the commonwealth’s attorney to recuse herself from the matter, saying that staying away would have gotten ride of a perceived conflict of interest.

Gray also asked McEachin to request a special prosecutor be appointed from her office or “from another jurisdiction to investigate, or to request an investigation.”

On Tuesday, McEachin responded.

“I concluded previously that my office has a conflict regarding this matter,” writes McEachin, who declined to investigate because the Stoney donor involved also donated to her husband’s state senate campaign in 2011. “Therefore pursuant to Va. Code Section 19.2 – 155 I have requested that the Richmond Circuit Court select and appoint a Special Prosecutor to determine any further course of action. The motion to request a Special Prosecutor has been submitted to the Court and thus, for this and all the reasons stated earlier, my office respectfully declined to initiate the investigation.”