Richmond woman wins $1 million from scratcher ticket given as wedding anniversary gift

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On their wedding day couples vow to stay together “for richer, for poorer” — but one lucky wife is experiencing the former of the two.

Charrondarous Goode-Burroughs won $1 million off a scratcher she received as a wedding anniversary present from her son.

When Goode-Burroughs first scratched off the ticket, she said she didn’t think she was a winner.

“It said $1 million, but I truly didn’t think it was $1 million,” Goode-Burroughs said.

But the lucky Richmond woman really was a $1 million winner.

“I couldn’t believe it!” she said. “I’m still processing it.”

The ticket was purchased at E&C VA, located at 2707 Williamsburg Road in Richmond. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Goode-Burroughs was given the choice of taking the full $1 million in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash payment of of $601,684 before taxes.

She chose the cash option and said she has no immediate plans for her winnings.

LATEST HEADLINES: