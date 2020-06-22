Richmond Police declare unlawful assembly near J.E.B. Stuart Monument

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police declared an unlawful assembly at the J.E.B. Stuart Monument around 9:20 p.m. Sunday night.

Police described an unlawful assembly as “whenever three or more persons assembled share the common intent to advance some lawful or unlawful purpose by the commission of an act or acts of unlawful force or violence likely to jeopardize seriously public safety, peace or order.”

At around 9:20 p.m. this evening, an unlawful assembly has been declared at the J.E.B. Stuart Monument. Please leave the area. pic.twitter.com/Gj2yL9cZ2u — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) June 22, 2020

When 8News arrived on scene, hundreds of people were seen stopping traffic on N Lombardy Street.

Cars were having to turn around due to foot traffic. A helicopter could be observed along with a heavy police presence.

A cone was placed atop the J.E.B. Stuart Monument’s head, along with several ropes tied around the statue. One person was seen along the base of the statue.

Police in riot gear started pushing back against the crowd in a standoff at about 10 p.m. after what appears to be an attempt from protesters to pull down the J.E.B. Stuart Monument.

Richmond Police tweeted at 10:12 p.m. explaining that the unlawful assembly was declared due to protesters attempting to pull down the J.E.B. Stuart statue with rope — which they said could have caused “serious injuries.”

The Unlawful Assembly was declared earlier due to protesters attempting to pull down the J.E.B. Stuart statue with rope, which could have caused serious injuries. — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) June 22, 2020

Virginia State Police posted a tweet just after 10:30 p.m. saying that protesters throwing bottles at police caused the declaration of unlawful assembly.

When protesters blocked JEB Stuart intersection, climbed atop & secured ropes to the statue, @RichmondPolice responded. Only when protesters began throwing bottles at officers was Unlawful Assembly declared. #VSP responded to disperse the rioters. NO injuries reported. https://t.co/at679eRWtl — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) June 22, 2020

8News has a crew on scene to gather more information — updates provided as they come in.

