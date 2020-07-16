Richmond judge cites location of home in decision to recuse himself from Robert E. Lee statue lawsuit

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY – FILE – This Tuesday, June 27, 2017, file photo shows a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Just a little over a month ago, the area around Richmond’s iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was as quiet and sedate as the statue itself. But since the May 25, 2020, police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the area has been transformed into a bustling hub of activity for demonstrators protesting against police brutality and racism. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond judge has recused himself from hearing a lawsuit aimed at blocking the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue from Monument Avenue, saying that his home, which is located in the area, could “create the appearance” of bias.

Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo extended a temporary injunction to halt the monument’s removal on June 18, giving Joseph Blackburn, the attorney for William Gregory, the plaintiff in the case, 21 days to file a new motion.

The amended suit challenges the governor’s authority to order the removal, claiming that if the state fails to guard and protect the monument it violates provisions in deeds from 1890, 1887 and also the state constitution and law. Northam said last month that the monument would be taken down “as soon as possible.”

On Thursday, the office of Attorney General Mark Herring announced that Cavedo had recused himself from participating in the lawsuit.

“Upon further reflection on the issues in this case, I conclude that the location of my home in the vicinity of the Lee Monument area may create the appearance of a bias among some Virginians,” Cavedo wrote in a disqualification order submitted on Thursday. “I was unaware at the outset of this case that I lived in the Monument Avenue Historic District. I therefore recuse.”

Richmond Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marchant has been assigned to hear the case. It is unclear whether a hearing will take place on July 23 as previously expected.

