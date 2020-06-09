Richmond Circuit Court judge grants 10-day injunction on removal of Lee Monument

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has learned that a Richmond Circuit Court judge has issued a 10-day injunction against the removal of the Robert E. Lee monument.

According to the Monument Avenue Preservation Group, the temporary injunction order was approved on Monday. It prohibits the removal of the Confederate statue located on Monument Avenue for 10 days.

The group shared the injunction to their Facebook page:

The news comes on the same day that crews were called to inspect the statue, as part of Governor Ralph Northam’s plan to remove the statue as soon as possible.

This is a developing story.

