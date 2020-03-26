Resident at Henrico rehabilitation center — where 3 others have succumbed from COVID-19 — dies

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — A resident of Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Henrico County has died, the county’s health district director confirmed Thursday.
The news comes a day after a third resident at the center succumbed to COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the facility released a statement — which doesn’t reflect Thursday’s fourth death — expressing sorrow over the deaths.
“Over the past 11 days, 14 Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare residents have tested positive for COVID-19. It is with heavy hearts that we confirm three of these patients, who had been receiving treatment at a regional hospital, have died. Two patients continue to receive treatment at the hospital, and – per guidance from the Henrico County Health Department – nine patients are currently being treated onsite at Canterbury in an isolated unit with dedicated nursing and certified nursing assistant staff. Their status is being monitored closely. Additionally, four Canterbury healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus,” a statement from the center said.
