Rehabilitation facility in Henrico with COVID-19 outbreak reports another death

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Henrico County disclosed Friday that another resident has died due to COVID-19. The nursing facility has struggled with a coronavirus outbreak that has now killed at least 17 people and sickened more than a 100 residents and staff members.

According to an email from the facility, there are 91 in house or hospitalized residents who have already tested positive for the virus. Test results for 25 health care workers at the center have also come back positive.

Canterbury’s administrator, Jeremiah Davis, admitted the nursing facility has had trouble getting personal protective equipment for their staff during the crisis.

“The safety and health of Canterbury residents and staff remain our primary concern. Despite the difficulty in obtaining personal protection equipment (PPE), Canterbury has secured and distributed ample PPE to all of our employees,” Davis said in an email Friday. “All COVID-19 patients at Canterbury are isolated from COVID-19 negative residents and being cared for by dedicated nursing and certified nursing assistant staff. The COVID wing contains three hallways that each have a closed door with an isolation cart outside each door. Staff uses a dedicated external entrance, with shower and foot/shoe cleaning stations.”

