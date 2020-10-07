Postal Service offering up to $10,000 in Central Virginia mail tampering case

CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $10,000 for information that could lead to the arrest of the person(s) who tampered with mail collection boxes at several Central Virginia locations.

On Monday, USPS said they received several calls from seven post offices that has their mailboxes vandalized. The following post offices were affected:

Henrico:

Glen Allen Post Office, 4990 Sadler Place

Regency Station, 2000 Starling Drive

Lakeside Station, 2100 E. Parham Road

Chesterfield:

Pocoshock Creek Station, 7510 Lady Blair Lane

Midlothian Main Post Office, 1201 Sycamore Square Drive

Genito Station, 3530 Post Office Road

Richmond:

Westhampton Station, 805 Glenburnie Road

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the U.S. Postal Service at 1-877-878-2455.

If you dropped off your ballot at any of these locations and are concerned, you can track your ballot. If you need a new ballot, you can contact your local general registrar’s office.

