Police arrest more than 20 during violent weekend in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith addressed the recent unrest in the city on Monday as he stood in front of a dump truck that was torched during a violent weekend in Virginia’s capital.

Smith held a press conference after demonstrations over the weekend ended with several arrests and thousands of dollars in property damage. Police said that 17 people, including two juveniles, were arrested on Sunday night.

Police provided a list of the people who were arrested:

Emily Anderson, 21, Williamsburg – Rioting

Mekdas Charles, 21, Falls Church – Trespassing

Madeleine Conger, 30, Charlottesville – Trespassing

Elsi Del Pino, 25, Richmond – Trespassing

Robert Fleece, 36, Henrico – Transporting a Loaded Rifle within City Limits, Possessing a Weapon with an Extended Magazine

Jack Glass, 24, Richmond – Rioting with a Weapon (Felony)

Markeith Jackson, 25, Richmond – Transporting a Loaded Rifle within City Limits

Ronald Johnson, 33, Henrico – Transporting a Loaded Rifle within City Limits

Lila-Jad Koumtakoun, 22, Richmond – Pedestrian in the Roadway, False ID to Police to Avoid Arrest

Taylor Maloney, 20, Richmond – Trespassing

Robin Proffer, 26, Henrico – Trespassing

Travis Pulley, 45, Richmond – Riot with a Weapon (Felony)

Mitchell Shue, 26, Herndon – Trespassing

Dexter Superville, 21, Richmond – Rioting, Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine

Justin Tenney, 27, Richmond – Block Traffic, No Seatbelt, Driver’s License Not in Possession

Two Juveniles – not identified

Dexter Superville, 21, Richmond – Rioting, Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine (Photo: RPD)

Madeleine Conger, 30, Charlottesville – Trespassing (Photo: RPD)

Emily Anderson, 21, Williamsburg – Rioting (Photo: RPD)

Mitchell Shue, 26, Herndon – Trespassing (Photo: RPD)

Travis Pulley, 45, Richmond – Riot with a Weapon (Felony) (Photo: RPD)

Robin Proffer, 26, Henrico – Trespassing (Photo: RPD)

Taylor Maloney, 20, Richmond – Trespassing (Photo: RPD)

Lila-Jad Koumtakoun, 22, Richmond – Pedestrian in the Roadway, False ID to Police to Avoid Arrest (Photo: RPD)

Jack Glass, 24, Richmond – Rioting with a Weapon (Felony) (Photo: RPD)

Elsi Del Pino, 25, Richmond – Trespassing (Photo: RPD)

Richmond police said those arrested for trespassing were in Monroe Park after 10 p.m., when the park was off-limits.

The RPD arrested six people linked to Friday night’s riot. Four of the people arrested were from Richmond and the other two rioters were from outside the city.

James Kelley, 29, Richmond – Unlawful Assembly

Justin Killough, 26, Richmond – Unlawful Assembly

Stephen Loughman, 29, Richmond – Unlawful Assembly – Rioting with a Firearm

Wendell Lundy, 36, Hampton – Unlawful Assembly

Alton Rittenour, 26, Richmond – Unlawful Assembly

Justin Thompson, 28, Hopewell – Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Rioting

The newly-appointed police chief, Gerald Smith, joined Mayor Levar Stoney for a Sunday afternoon press conference to address the damage that was done and the city’s response to the violent weekend.

During Sunday’s briefing, Gerald Smith said that officers were assaulted with bricks and batteries.

Some of the objects thrown at police officers outside RPD Headquarters (Photo courtesy: RPD)

Smith applauded the efforts of the Richmond Fire Department as they responded to multiple fires that were started across the city, noting that three fires were started outside Richmond police headquarters.

Protesters set a city dump truck ablaze outside RPD Headquarters. Unlawful Assembly has been declared. RPD officers must secure the area before firefighters can respond. pic.twitter.com/xzKkLO7sg8 — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) July 26, 2020

The chief also thanked the leadership of Black Lives Matter, saying members were not the ones participating in the violence that took place on Saturday and into Sunday.

Smith said that the groups that took part were clearly there to incite violence — and says he believes ANTIFA took part in the protest and listed the ‘Boogaloo Boys’ as one of the groups present.

Latest Posts