RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Six people were arrested in response to Richmond Police declaring an unlawful assembly at the J.E.B. Stuart Monument Sunday night.
Police said six people ranging from age 20-30 were taken to the Justice Center for processing and released, according to police. Authorities identified the six people as followed:
- Paul E. Behrends, II, 23, Richmond – (no booking photo available)
- William G. Keller, 23, Richmond
- Robert W. Wood, 20, Henrico – (no booking photo available)
- Summer A. Orcutt, 30, Richmond
- Thomas J. Feeney, 25, Richmond
- Anna C. Posner, 21, Lorton, VA
On Monday, police said Sunday night’s arrests were made following the actions of protesters who “threw objects at the officers and tied a rope to the statue in an apparent attempt to pull it down – an action that would have put many people at risk of being hit.”
One RPD officer was injured when he was struck on the arm by a thrown brick, police added. He was treated at the scene.
Posner was re-arrested after returning to the statue and was charged with another related offense.
Latest Posts:
- After DACA ruling, Trump heads to border to see wall
- ‘They’re the original gig-workers’: Musicians financially impacted by coronavirus crisis
- PHOTOS: NASCAR drivers come together to support Bubba Wallace before Talladega
- Building bridges over a racial divide in Elizabeth City
- Police arrest 6 after unlawful assembly declaration at J.E.B. Stuart Monument