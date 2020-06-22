Police arrest 6 after unlawful assembly declaration at J.E.B. Stuart Monument

Richmond police said Monday that six arrests were made following a protest outside the J.E.B. Stuart Monument the night before that was declared unlawful when the crowd “threw objects at the officers and tied a rope to the statue in an apparent to pull it down.” (photos courtesy of Richmond police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Six people were arrested in response to Richmond Police declaring an unlawful assembly at the J.E.B. Stuart Monument Sunday night.

Police said six people ranging from age 20-30 were taken to the Justice Center for processing and released, according to police. Authorities identified the six people as followed:

Paul E. Behrends, II, 23, Richmond – (no booking photo available)

William G. Keller, 23, Richmond

Robert W. Wood, 20, Henrico – (no booking photo available)

Summer A. Orcutt, 30, Richmond

Thomas J. Feeney, 25, Richmond

Anna C. Posner, 21, Lorton, VA

On Monday, police said Sunday night’s arrests were made following the actions of protesters who “threw objects at the officers and tied a rope to the statue in an apparent attempt to pull it down – an action that would have put many people at risk of being hit.”

One RPD officer was injured when he was struck on the arm by a thrown brick, police added. He was treated at the scene.

Posner was re-arrested after returning to the statue and was charged with another related offense.

