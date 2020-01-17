Pamunkey Tribe unveils plan to bring resort and casino to Richmond’s Manchester neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Pamunkey Indian Tribe on Friday announced plans to develop a ‘world-class’ resort and casino in Richmond’s Manchester neighborhood.

The tribe said Friday that there are four parcels of land on the city’s Southside that it has either under contract or purchased.

Three adjacent parcels totaling approximately 36 acres are located along Ingram Avenue near Commerce Road in Manchester. A 13-acre fourth parcel is on Jefferson Davis Highway near Walmsley Boulevard.

In a release, the tribe called it a ‘significant investment’ and only a ‘small portion of the total investment’ they plan to make in Richmond.

The Tribe plans to develop the Resort on the Ingram Avenue property and will initially use the Jefferson Davis property as a workforce training facility.

Once the Resort opens and all hiring is complete, the Jefferson Davis property will be converted into a different use for the benefit of the surrounding community, such as a grocery store and/or health clinic.

“We are very excited about our plans to bring a great resort and casino to Richmond,” said Robert Gray, Chief of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe. “Not only does this help fulfill the government’s intent to use gaming to help us secure our future, but it will also be a great economic boost for the City of Richmond and its citizens.”

The proposed $350 million resort and casino will include a four-diamond, 275-room hotel tower with ‘stunning views of the James River and Downtown.’ Amenities will include a spa, fitness center and pool. Dining options will include a high-end steak and seafood restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, a sports bar and grill, a classic buffet and a food court with a variety of food options.

Plans also include a parking garage with more than 1,000 spaces, as well as dedicated VIP parking and additional surface lot parking.

The tribe plans to build a separate casino along the Elizabeth River in Norfolk, according to an agreement signed Monday for the purchase of 13.4 acres from the city.

But the Norfolk project depends on the General Assembly passing and Gov. Ralph Northam signing legislation that would allow commercial gaming in Virginia. The state adopted legislation last year allowing casinos in five cities, but the legislation would have to be renewed to become law.

The Richmond project can move forward regardless because the Pamunkeys are the only tribe in Virginia with federal gaming rights under the Indian Regulatory Gaming Act, the newspaper said.