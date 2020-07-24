Online Virginia Lottery games pass $20 million in prizes

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — After 23 days of launching an online platform, the Virginia Lottery hit a major milestone of $20 million in prizes won by players.

The initiative launched on July 1, and since then, 4.3 million individual wins have occurred among nearly 30,000 unique players.

One of the prizes was $25,000 won by an Arlington man who was playing Blackjack Doubler on July 12.

The online games include Mega Millions, Powerball, and Cash4Life®, as well as all-new instant win games that offer prizes up to $500,000.

“We’re excited that consumers really like the convenience and reliability of this new way of playing Virginia Lottery games,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “Our new online platform allows adult customers to play anytime they want, anywhere they are. Whether you play online or at one of our 5,300 licensed retail locations, Virginia Lottery profits generate significant resources each year for Virginia’s public schools.”

Next year, the Virginia Lottery plans to add daily draw games including Pick 3, Pick 4, and Cash 5.

