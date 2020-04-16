RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Northam announced on Thursday his request for additional federal funding relief to support Virginians and the Commonwealth’s economy during the coronavirus shutdown.
In a letter to the Virginia congressional delegation, the governor thanks them for the continued support and collaboration particularly with the CARES Act, but also lists six areas where programs and funding are needed:
- Flexible state funding.
- Investments in public health infrastructure.
- Support for Virginia’s families, including an increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and relief for renters, home-owners, and those experiencing homelessness.
- Support for Virginia’s workers, including expansion of unemployment benefits, health insurance, and hazard pay.
- Small business relief, including a federal recovery loan fund and expansion of the Paycheck Protection Program.
- Infrastructure investment, including funding to achieve universal broadband.
“I am deeply grateful to our congressional delegation for their help in bringing much-needed federal support to Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “Additional funding for these programs will make a tremendous difference as we combat this public health emergency, address the economic fallout, and prepare for economic recovery.”
The full letter can be read online.
RELATED: Virginia unemployment information.
Latest News
- Northan requests additional federal support for Virginians and state economy
- Walmart waives fees to its new MoneyCard users, continues check-cashing service
- WATCH LIVE: President Trump unveils 3-phase plan to reopen economy
- Hampton VA Medical Center reports first COVID-19 inpatient death
- 46th death confirmed at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico