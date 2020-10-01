Northam writes to SCC, requests extension of utility service cut-off moratorium

FILE – In this Sept. 1, 2020 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam listens to a reporter’s question during a press briefing inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, Va. Northam and his wife have both tested positive for the coronoavirus. The governor’s office said in a statement Friday, Sept. 25, that Northam no symptoms while those of Pam Northam are mild.(Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The moratorium placed on the disconnection of utility services in Virginia is set to expire on Oct. 5.

On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam wrote to the State Corporation Commission requesting that the moratorium be extended through Dec. 1 or until a General Assembly reconvened session.

The suspension was previously extended in September to last until the beginning of October.

The governor says the moratorium was put in place to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The General Assembly is still meeting for the special session and Northam’s letter to the SCC says the requested extension is intended to give the legislature time to address this issue. The governor’s budget proposal submitted in August addressed the moratorium, a repayment plan structure and debt forgiveness program.

“With proposals for utilities and customers included in both the House and Senate’s recently introduced budget proposals, we are optimistic that the General Assembly will address this issue,” Northam said.

He intends to have utility disconnections suspended long enough for the new budget to become law. Northam’s letter says, “extending the moratorium will ensure that families can keep essential services on while the legislature finalizes the next steps.”

The moratorium extension has not yet been granted by the SCC.