Northam urges Virginia Supreme Court to halt evictions until October

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam (D) sent a letter Thursday urging the state’s highest court to halt eviction proceedings in Virginia until October, as lawmakers work towards legislation to provide relief during the special session and with the current moratorium slated to end on Labor Day.

In his letter, Northam’s second to Virginia Supreme Court Justice Donald Lemons since July, the governor requests that the court again consider extending and renewing its order barring evictions until Oct. 1. In August, the Supreme Court of Virginia granted the governor’s request for a statewide eviction moratorium through Sept. 7.

“I recognize that this is a difficult request to place on the Court again, but these are unprecedented times,” Northam wrote. “The issues associated with this pandemic are complex. We will only conquer the public health crisis when families remain securely housed and are not displaced.”

The governor states in the letter that extending the ban would give the General Assembly additional time to find a legislative solution.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

