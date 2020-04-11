Northam signs Virginia Reproductive Health Protection Act; Herring defends women’s reproductive rights

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, two significant documents were signed by Governor Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring on behalf of women’s rights across the state and nation.

On April 10, Governor Ralph Northam signed the Reproductive Health Protection Act which allows for the lifting of certain women’s healthcare restrictions.

The legislation enacted is the culmination of Senator Jennifer McClellan’s sponsored Senate Bill 733 and House Majority Leader Charniele Herring’s sponsored House Bill 980 which repeal the mandatory ultrasound and counseling law as well as 24-hour abortion waiting period, respectively.

Additionally, the legislation eases restrictions on personnel performing first trimester abortions, opening it to more than just physicians.

“No more will legislators in Richmond — most of whom are men — be telling women what they should and should not be doing with their bodies,” said Governor Northam. “The Reproductive Health Protection Act will make women and families safer, and I’m proud to sign it into law.”

The second document was an amicus brief signed by Attorney General Mark Herring alongside 19 other attorney generals as part of a multistate coalition against Oklahoma for postponing elective surgeries and procedures throughout the state.

“Every woman deserves the right to make her own choices about her body and her reproductive health without the government involving itself,” said Attorney General Herring. “Lawmakers and the Governor in Oklahoma should be putting their energy into preventing the spread of COVID19 instead of using this public health crisis as an excuse to pass policies that are based on ideology, not science.”

The Executive Order issued by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt was signed on March 24 postponing elective surgeries and minor medical procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Soon after the order was signed, the governor’s office confirmed that “any type of abortion services — which are not a medical emergency — or otherwise necessary to prevent serious health risks to the woman would be included in the executive order,” according to a statement made to the Office of the Attorney General.

Following Governor Stitt’s Executive Order, several reproductive health care providers filed a lawsuit in an effort to challenge the order in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.

That same statement also shared that earlier this week, “U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin issued a temporary restraining order halting portions of the Oklahoma abortion ban on the grounds that banning such care was ‘oppressive’ and ‘unreasonable,’ and would cause ‘irreparable harm’ to women unable to obtain abortions in the state.”

The amicus brief filed today is in opposition to Oklahoma’s request for a “stay of the temporary restraining order, stressing that a ban on medication abortions (an abortion brought on by taking two prescription drugs) or on other abortions for patients who would otherwise permanently lose their right to lawfully obtain an abortion in Oklahoma infringes on a woman’s constitutional rights.”

The coalition states that the ban referring to the “prohibiting of only ‘elective’ procedures fails to recognize how the time-sensitive nature of abortion care distinguishes that care from services that can be deferred without patient harm during the current public health crisis,” according to Attorney General Herring’s statement.

Attorney General Herring filed an amicus brief last week in a lawsuit brought against Texas for a similar abortion ban.

Latest News