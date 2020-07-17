Northam signs legislation to improve licensure process for military spouses

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam signed legislation on Thursday to expedite the occupational and professional licensure process for military spouses.

The new laws address the issue of mobility of the licenses of spouses. The special ceremony held at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond opened the quarterly Virginia Military Advisory Council meeting.

“As an Army veteran and as a Virginian, I am committed to ensuring the Commonwealth continues to provide an environment where our veterans and military families can thrive,” said Northam. “Complex rules about license equivalence and the portability of certifications too often result in the unemployment or underemployment of military spouses. This legislation will enable the spouses of the men and women who serve our country to maintain their professional licenses and continue their careers in Virginia with a streamlined and simple process.”

Northam was joined by representatives from the armed forces and leadership across the Commonwealth.

“Taking care of military families is of the utmost importance to us. We are grateful for the opportunity to assist our service members, their families, and for being able to improve upon Virginia’s existing professional and occupation licensure process,” said Delegates Rodney Willett and Carrie Coyner, and Senator David Suetterlein. “This legislation expands access to transitioning service members, our National Guardsmen, and all of the military spouses of our neighboring states and Washington, D.C.”

Virginia’s existing process for spouses requires licensing boards to determine if the spouse’s out-of-state license is equivalent within 20 days and issue an automatic one-year temporary license, allowing them the opportunity to find employment immediately following settling into their new community.

House Bill 967, sponsored by Delegate Rodney Willett and Senate Bill 981, sponsored by Senator David Suetterlein, improve Virginia’s expedited licensure process for the spouses of military service members assigned to installations and residing in the Commonwealth by:

Expanding access and eligibility to the spouses of service members in all surrounding jurisdictions;

Expanding access to the spouses of National Guardsmen who are active on federal orders to deploy oversees;

Expanding eligibility to the spouses of recently transitioned service members; and

Granting the Commonwealth’s licensing boards greater authority to determine a substantially equivalent license.

Also signed was the Regional Intergovernmental Support Agreement that will improve the delivery of resources to military installations in Northern Virginia. The goal of the agreement is to strengthen partnerships and find opportunities for the use of transportation goods and services throughout the Northern Virginia region.

According to the United States Department of Labor, over 34% of all military spouses require an occupational or professional license at their respective jobs.

The Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation and the Department of Health Professions administer the process of granting professional licenses for all professions regulated under Title 54.1 of the Code of Virginia.

More information on the licensure process for military personnel and their spouses is available here.

Watch the video of today’s event here and read the full release here.

