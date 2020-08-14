Northam seeks pause on evictions until April 2021

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures as he delivers his budget update before a joint meeting of the House and Senate money committees at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam has proposed a pause on evictions in the state until the end of April 2021 and several other priorities for state legislators to consider during the upcoming special session.

Earlier this month, the state’s highest court granted Northam’s request for a statewide eviction moratorium through Sept. 7. On Friday, one day after Virginia House Democrats shared their legislative agenda, Northam unveiled his own for next week’s Virginia General Assembly special session.

“Virginians are hurting, and the Commonwealth is stepping up,” Northam said in a statement. “Our country is battling both a health crisis and an economic crisis at once, so Virginia is advancing new programs to help people stay in their homes, care for the ones they love, and feel safe in the community.”

The governor, who will officially announce his priorities on the first day of the session, has also called on legislation for police reform and advancing equity in the state.

