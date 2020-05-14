Northam requests additional screening for two federally-run detention centers in Virginia

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) delivers his State of the Commonwealth address on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam requested via letter on Thursday that the federal government provide additional COVID-19 testing and screening in two of Virginia’s federally-run detention centers.

The letter was written to Virginia’s congressional delegation regarding the Farmville Detention Center and the Caroline County Detention Center. Both centers are operated by the federal government which allows the Commonwealth limited authority to enter them.

These facilities are congregate settings where a number of people live in close proximity which is when COVID-19 spreads more easily.

Northam wrote that state health support is there to facilitate and that testing everyone in the facilities — including detainees, staff, and contractors — will help protect the health of those living there and those in the surrounding communities.

Currently, the Virginia Department of Health is supporting “point prevalence surveys” in other congregate settings, such as correctional and long-term care facilities.

“Increased testing in those settings helps mitigate the spread of the virus, both within the facility and in the communities in which the facilities are located,” said officials with the governor’s office.

The complete letter can be read online.

Latest News