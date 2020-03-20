Northam lifts regulation allowing beer and wine in takeout, delivery orders due to COVID-19

Breaking News
Deadly officer-involved shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Many local restaurants have shut down the dine-in areas to prevent the coronavirus spread and are relying on food delivers and curbside pick-up to keep the businesses open.

With that, a lot of restaurants and bars rely on the money made from serving beer and wine to their patrons.

As of March 19, Gov. Northam announced he has lifted regulations that prevent the sale of such beverages which can now be included in delivery and take-out orders.

This lift comes pursuant to the governer’s issuance of Executive Order Fifty-One, Declaration of a State of Emergency due to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) which is effective from March 12 until June 10.

The Virginia Alcohol and Beverage Control Authority released a detailed document that outlines the procedures and regulations for existing Virginia ABC licensed businesses affected by the coronavirus.

The document includes Topic 9, General Permit for off-premises sale of wine and beer and a waiver of delivery permit.

The General Permit covers topics such as delivery personnel guidelines, drinking age verification, delivery refusal, and maximum amounts.

The governer’s full Executive Order Fifty-One can be found here.

Find out what Hampton Roads restaurants are offering delivery and curbside services.

