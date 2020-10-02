Northam invites Virginians to virtually celebtrate 32nd Annual Wine Month

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam invites Virginians to virtually celebrate the 32nd Annual Virginia Wine Month this month.

The online Harvest Party will take place Oct. 17 as the celebration marks when winemakers traditionally harvest grapes and prepare their next batch. The festivities will include virtual and socially distant events at vineyards featuring local food trucks, live music, and restaurant-curated cuisine paired with a variety of Virginia Wine.

Select wineries will offer “Harvest Party Bundles,” complete with wines and local artisanal foods. In partnership with SevenFifty Daily, a resource on the history and character of Virginia Wine can be found here.

“Virginia Wine Month is a time to honor the resilience and pioneering spirit that cultivated our world-class wines,” said Northam. “Winemakers are no strangers to uncertainty, and the wine industry has demonstrated its ability to adapt and thrive despite the challenges created by the ongoing pandemic this year.”

Home to 312 wineries, Virginia is now the sixth-largest wine region in the United States. The Virginia wine industry generates an estimated $1.37 billion in economic impact and 8,218 jobs for the Commonwealth and drew more than 2.2 million tourists to Virginia wineries in 2015, according to the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

“This October, I encourage people across the Commonwealth to join me in celebrating the diversity, distinction, and unique character of our wine and the Virginians who make them,” Northam continued.

Individuals, wineries, restaurants, and retailers celebrating October Wine Month have access to how to-guides, seasonal recipes, and wine pairing information and events planned across Virginia.

Virginians can participate in a social media sweepstakes to win a virtual guided tasting with a local expert with tasty food and wine pairings included.

As wineries begin to reopen, retailers and restaurants are participating in the Virginia Wine Board’s “Toast Our Local Bounty” program, which offers incentives to those creating Virginia Wine displays and by-the-glass and bottle promotions.

Those interested in celebrating the richness of the region’s food, wine, and culture can visit the Virginia Wine Month homepage for more information.

