Northam extends license, ID card, registration renewal date; more DMV offices reopen in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam announced on Friday that he extended the renewal date for Virginians with credentials expiring during the coronavirus pandemic as well as select DMV offices that are reopening — by appointment only.

The extension is for licenses, identification cards, and vehicle registrations set to expire in the coming weeks and months. From the Virginia DMV website, the following amendments are in place:

Driver’s licenses and identification cards expiring on or before July 31, 2020, are extended for 90 days, not to exceed August 31, 2020. As an example, those with credentials that expire between March 15 and May 31 now have 90 days beyond the expiration date to renew. Credentials with an expiration date from June 1 to July 31 must be renewed no later than August 31, 2020.

Vehicle registrations that expire in March, April, and May are extended for 90 days Those expiring in June are extended for 60 days Those expiring in July are extended for 30 days.



In addition to the credential extensions, the DMV announced it will safely reopen additional customer service centers in Richmond, Accomack County, and Northern Virginia by appointment-only and for specific services.

Opening May 29:

Richmond Central (2300 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23269): Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Onancock (20 North Street, Onancock, VA 23417): Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to noon.

Beginning June 1, appointment opportunities will be available at the following locations:

Arlington (4150 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA 22206): Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Franconia (6306 Grovedale Drive, Alexandria, VA 22310): Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Leesburg (945 Edwards Ferry Road NE, Leesburg, VA 20176): Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Prince William/Manassas (11270 Bulloch Drive, Manassas, VA 20109): Monday through from Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tysons Corner (1968 Gallows Road, Vienna, VA 22182): Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For a complete list of locations accepting appointments, visit dmvNOW.com/appt.

The reopened offices are only offering select services including:

Original driver’s licenses and identification cards

Original titles and original vehicle registrations

Disabled parking permits and vital records

No road testing for passenger vehicles and motorcycles are being offered at this time.

Appointments are one per customer and customers can select an appointment time to conduct more than one transaction, if necessary.

The DMV has taken the following measures to facilitate social distancing efforts such as limiting the number of customers and employees inside; service windows have partitions between the customer and employee; seating is limited and spaced, and customers are asked to stay in their vehicles until 10 minutes prior to their appointment.

DMV has temporarily extended operating hours to accommodate as many appointments as safely possible. For a complete list of appointment locations and hours, visit dmvNOW.com/reopening.

For the latest DMV information, visit dmvNOW.com/COVID19. The full release can be read on the Virginia DMV website.

