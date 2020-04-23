Northam extends DMV closures, ban on elective surgeries, select State Police enforcements

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) — Governor Northam announced on Thursday that extensions will be in effect for the ban on elective surgeries and DMV closures as well as the continued suspension of select Virginia State Police enforcements.

The ban on elective surgeries is extended by one week and is now set to expire on May 1. According to a release, the ban will remain in effect until further evaluation is complete that shows facilities can safely ease restrictions while having the necessary amount of personal protective supplies.

Northam’s decision comes just days after the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association sent a letter to the governor urging him not to.

Along with the letter, VHHA also shared its plan with Northam on how the state could resume non-emergency procedures. The governor addressed the effort to resume these procedures in his statement.

“My top priority is protecting public health, and that includes ensuring that our frontline medical staff have the equipment they need to stay safe as they treat Virginians who are sick,” said Governor Northam. “We have increased our supply of PPE, but before we allow elective surgeries to resume, we must first be assured that the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who are fighting this virus or conducting emergency surgeries have the necessary supplies. We are working with medical facilities on plans to ensure that we can resume elective surgeries safely and responsibly.”

The order is not applicable to surgeries that would cause harm if delayed and does not impact outpatient visits in hospital-based clinics, family planning services, or emergency needs. More details about the order, surgery examples, and exempt surgeries can be found online and the full Public Health Emergency Order Two release can be read online.

The governor also released that hospitals will continue to treat those who need essential surgeries and the amendment to Executive Order Fifty-Seven allows licensed physician’s assistants with two or more years of clinical experience to practice without a collaborative agreement.

The Department of Motor Vehicle office closures are extended by two weeks which pushes the opening date to May 11. This includes 75 DMV offices and mobile units throughout the state. The extension to Executive Directive Seven also extends the validity of driver’s licenses and vehicle credentials that were due to expire before June 30, which are now valid until July 31. Virginians who need to renew a license or vehicle registration are encouraged to do so online as ordering and mail services are still available.

Driver’s Ed behind-the-wheel training is also suspended until June 10.

In light of the DMV extension, as per the amended Executive Directive Eight the Virginia State Police are directed to maintain the suspension of enforcing vehicle inspections until July 31. Additionally, this includes suspending enforcement of residents who have licenses and registrations that expired, those with temporary plates, and out-of-state plates.

Although motor vehicle inspections are suspended however, local law enforcement may still issue citations for expired vehicle inspections and the governor encourages them to refrain from doing so during this pandemic.

The full announcement can be read online.

Latest News