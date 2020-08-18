Northam elected chair of Chesapeake Executive Council

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2019, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers his budget update before a joint meeting of the House and Senate money committees at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Northam announced Monday, Dec. 9, that his budget proposal will include about $22 million for efforts to improve health outcomes for mothers and babies and reduce the racial disparity in the state’s maternal mortality rate. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Executive Council elected Governor Ralph Northam Tuesday to chair the six-state regional watershed partnership responsible for restoring the Chesapeake Bay.

The unanimous vote was announced at the Council’s annual meeting, which included representatives from the six Chesapeake Bay watershed states, the District of Columbia, the Chesapeake Bay Commission, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Governor Northam succeeds Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, who has chaired the Executive Council for the past three years.

“I grew up on the Bay, and I am honored to take on the role of Chair of the Executive Council as we continue our critical restoration work,” said Northam, calling the Chesapeake Bay a national treasure.

“I look forward to working closely with my colleagues to build a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable Bay.”

At their meeting, the Executive Council also adopted a historic statement reaffirming the partnership’s commitment to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice throughout its Chesapeake Bay restoration work, an outcome of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement.

As his first official act as Chair, Northam called on the Council’s principal staff to immediately begin work on the diversity, equity, and inclusion goals adopted Tuesday.

“We must build equity into every aspect of our work to restore the health of the Bay—true and lasting success comes only when we include and elevate people of different races, ethnicities, income levels, faiths, genders, ages, sexual orientations, and abilities.”

